P-Nats split twin bill with Frederick Keys

Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, 10:27 pm

The Potomac Nationals (26-20, 56-57) saw their six-game winning streak come to a close in game one of their doubleheader against the Frederick Keys (17-27, 46-67) on Wednesday night, but rebounded in the nightcap to get back in the win column and earn a split.

Frederick used the long ball to win game one by a score of 3-2, but Potomac got home runs from RF Telmito Agustin and SS Gilbert Lara in game two in a 5-3 P-Nats victory. The P-Nats ended their night in a tie with the Salem Red Sox atop the Northern Division with 24 games remaining.

RHP Ryan Tapani (L, 0-1) pitched well in his start for the P-Nats in game one, but allowed a two-run homer to DH Jomar Reyes in the third and a solo shot to CF Cole Billingsley in the fifth as he took his first loss. The righty allowed three runs on six hits over 5.0 innings, his third career start of qualifying length.

Potomac’s offense was held in check by LHP Cameron Bishop (W, 1-8), who allowed only one run over his six-inning outing when 3B Omar Meregildo doubled and CF Cole Freeman scored him on a squeeze bunt in the third. Meregildo homered with one out in the seventh off RHP Diogenes Almengo (S, 11), but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

RHP Francys Peguero got his first P-Nats start on the mound in game two, and turned in 4.0 quality innings of two-run ball. LF Will Robertson gave Frederick a 1-0 lead in the second with a solo home run, but Lara doubled off RHP Blaine Knight (L, 1-9) to lead off the third and scored on 2B Austin Davidson‘s groundout. 1B JC Escarra went deep off Peguero in the third to reclaim a 2-1 Keys lead before Agustin and Lara hit their homers to put Potomac ahead for good in the fifth.

Doubles from 1B Aldrem Corredor and CF Gage Canning preceded an RBI single from Agustin in a two-run sixth, and RHP Luis Reyes (W, 3-5) allowed only one run on one hit over 3.0 innings to earn the win and finish the game on the mound.

The P-Nats go for the series win over Frederick in the rubber match on Thursday night. LHP Nick Raquet faces off against LHP DL Hall in the finale. First pitch at Nymeo Field is set for 7:00 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show beginning at 6:45. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

