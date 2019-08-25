P-Nats hang on in 1-0 win over Winston-Salem

A night after the Potomac Nationals (61-66, 31-29) lost in 10 innings, they responded with a 1-0 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash (68-56, 30-30) on the backs of seven-shutout innings from LHP Carson Teel (ND) and an eighth inning RBI fielder’s choice groundout from 1B KJ Harrison. Potomac got consecutive scoreless innings out of the bullpen, as RHP Luis Reyes (W, 4-5) and RHP Frankie Bartow (SV, 7) each spun a scoreless frame. Potomac pitching faced the minimum over each of the final five innings, while the Dash didn’t have a runner reach scoring position in the loss.

Teel was everything Potomac could ask for and more, as the left-handed starter spun his best start of 2019. Teel allowed just three hits, all singles, struck out five, and didn’t walk a batter over seven innings. The Potomac starter gave up a single to CF Tyler Frost in the first inning, a single to C Carlos Perez in the fourth frame, and a leadoff single to LF Mitch Roman in the fifth inning.

The P-Nats sent the minimum to the plate over the first three innings against RHP Jonathan Stiever (ND). The Winston-Salem starter ran into trouble in the fourth frame, as the P-Nats loaded the bases with no outs, but Stiever wiggled out of the inning. The Winston-Salem starter got DH Aldrem Corredor to line out while 2B Austin Davidson followed with an inning-ending double play groundout.

Potomac failed to take advantage of a leadoff single in the fifth inning and stranded two men in scoring position in the sixth frame against Stiever. Out of the Winston-Salem bullpen, LHP Jacob Lindgren (L, 1-2) worked a perfect seventh inning but hit 3B Omar Meregildo with a pitch with one out in the eighth frame. LF Jack Sundberg followed with a single, while CF Cole Freeman walked, which loaded the bases. In his first at-bat of the night, Harrison, who entered as a defensive replacement for 1B Ryan Zimmerman to begin the eighth inning, grounded out to 1B Jameson Fisher. The Winston-Salem first baseman an out at second base, but the relay throw back to first base was late, which plated Meregildo for the game’s lone run.

After seven-shutout frames from Teel, Reyes worked a perfect eighth inning while Bartow followed with a 1-2-3 ninth frame. Potomac improved to 17-15 in one run games, while the Dash fell to 14-22 on one run contests. Despite the win, the P-Nats lost ground to the Salem Red Sox on Saturday night. Salem won in a continuation of Friday night’s suspended game vs. the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, while the Red Sox picked a 5-1 win in the regularly scheduled matchup. The P-Nats head into the rubber match with Winston-Salem on Sunday 2.5 games back of the Red Sox for the Northern Division lead.

In the series finale on Sunday afternoon, RHP Jackson Tetreault (2-2, 2.36) is scheduled to start for Potomac. Last Sunday, the right-handed starter allowed four runs over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Dash. For Winston-Salem, LHP Taylor Varnell (1-1, 3.38) is scheduled for his third Carolina League start. In last Sunday’s matchup with Potomac, Varnell allowed just one run over six innings in his first Carolina League win.

First pitch at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Sunday afternoon is set for 1:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 12:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

