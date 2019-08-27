P-Nats get third straight dominant start, win 4-1

For the third consecutive game, the Potomac Nationals (63-66, 33-29) didn’t allow an earned run, as a 4-1 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (53-77, 32-31) made it three consecutive victories, which kept the club within 2.5 games of a potential playoff spot.

LHP Tim Cate (W, 6-4) spun seven-shutout innings in his fifth consecutive quality start for the P-Nats. Potomac struck three times in the first inning, as LHP Brailyn Marquez (L, 3-1) allowed more runs (four) in Monday night’s start than he had in his prior three outings for the Pelicans.

After Cate stranded men on the corners in the opening inning, Potomac tagged Marquez for three runs before Cate returned to the mound. 1B Aldrem Corredor gave the P-Nats a 1-0 lead with an RBI single, while C Jakson Reetz connected on a two-out, two-run home run to left field. Reetz’s team-leading 13th home run gave Potomac a 3-0 lead and proved to be the eventual game-winning hit.

Cate didn’t face much trouble over the rest of his outing, as he picked off a runner in the third inning, which was sandwiched between two perfect frames. In the fifth inning, the Pelicans got consecutive singles to start the inning from RF Kevonte Mitchell and C Eric Gonzalez, but CF Zac Taylor grounded into a double play, while SS Delvin Zinn grounded out and ended the threat. Cate got a double play in the following frame, as he worked around a leadoff walk, while he set down the side in order in the seventh inning. Cate departed with a 4-0 advantage, as Potomac plated an unearned run against Marquez in the fifth frame.

RHP Luis Reyes entered out of the bullpen for Potomac for the eighth inning. While the right-handed reliever saw Potomac’s shutout streak come to an end on a double, a throwing error, and a single, Reyes kept the tying run from stepping to the plate. In the ninth frame, RHP Frankie Bartow (SV, 9) surrendered a one-out single to 1B Luke Reynolds but got 3B Jhonny Bethancourt to ground into a game-ending double play. Potomac turned a double play three times over the final five innings in the 4-1 win.

The series is set to continue on Tuesday night. First pitch at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on Tuesday evening is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

