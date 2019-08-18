P-Nats fall 4-1 to Dash in Sunday rubber match

The Potomac Nationals (29-27, 59-64) had not won a road series against the Winston-Salem Dash (27-28, 65-54) since 2015, and despite an early lead ended up on the losing end of Sunday’s rubber match by a score of 4-1.

RHP Jackson Tetreault (L, 2-2) started strong in his first P-Nats appearance since late April, but ran into trouble in a four-run fifth that proved to be the difference in the game.

Potomac secured the game’s first run on back-to-back doubles from CF Cole Freeman and 1B KJ Harrison, but LHP Taylor Varnell (W, 1-1) bounced back nicely to pitch a quality start and earn his first Carolina League win. The southpaw went 6.0 innings, allowing only four hits and striking out five in a strong effort.

Tetreault worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth to preserve the 1-0 lead, but allowed four straight Dash batters to reach with two outs in the fifth in the game’s turning point. CF Tyler Frost doubled, SS Mitch Roman singled, 1B Andrew Vaughn walked and DH Craig Dedelow singled to bounce Tetreault from the game. RHP Francys Peguero got the final out, but not before allowing a two-run double to C Carlos Perez as the Dash took a 4-1 lead.

Peguero, RHP Gabe Klobosits and RHP Ryan Tapani pitched scoreless baseball the rest of the way, but the Potomac offense couldn’t solve the Winston-Salem bullpen. RHP Will Kincanon (S, 8) pitched a quick ninth to save the game and take the series.

The P-Nats will enjoy their final scheduled off day of the season on Monday before continuing their road trip against the Frederick Keys on Tuesday. LHP Nick Raquet faces off against RHP Blaine Knight in the opener. First pitch at Nymeo Field is set for 7:00 pm, with the P-Nats Leadoff Show starting at 6:45. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

