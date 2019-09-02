P-Nats clinch winning season with shutout victory

The Potomac Nationals (39-30, 69-67) continued their finishing kick with a 2-0 victory over the Frederick Keys (24-43, 53-83) on Sunday night. With their sixth consecutive win, the P-Nats have secured a winning record heading into their Labor Day finale.

LHP Nick Raquet (W, 11-9) pulled into a tie for the league lead in wins and strikeouts as he pitched 6.0 scoreless innings in his final start of the year. The lefty allowed only four hits and no walks, and established a new career high with 11 strikeouts as he dominated the Keys.

Potomac capitalized on a shaky first inning for RHP Blaine Knight (L, 1-12) to take an early lead. LF Jack Sundberg began the game with a single, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third one pitch later on a passed ball by C Ben Breazeale, and scored on another pitch in the dirt as the P-Nats jumped ahead 1-0. Though Knight stranded two more runners in scoring position to limit further damage, the scratch run would prove to be the difference in the game.

An RBI single from C Alex Dunlap in the third inning doubled the Potomac advantage to 2-0, turning another Knight walk and wild pitch into an insurance run. That would be more than enough for Raquet, who issued a double and a single with one out in the sixth inning before striking out RF Zach Jarrett and 1B JC Escarra to escape the jam and complete his scoreless outing.

Both teams’ bullpens were dominant, as RHP Jhon Peluffo pitched 4.0 perfect innings of relief for the Keys and RHP Gabe Klobosits (H, 3) worked a hitless seventh and eighth for the P-Nats. RHP Jorge Pantoja (S, 1) earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth, working around a pair of singles to coax a game-ending double play from 3B Patrick Dorrian.

The P-Nats play their final game of the season on Monday afternoon as RHP Francys Peguero squares off against Keys RHP Ofelky Peralta. First pitch from Nymeo Field is set for 12:00 pm, with the P-Nats Leadoff Show beginning at 11:45 am. Fans can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

