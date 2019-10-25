Oyster Shell Collection now available at McIntire Recycling Center

Local officials celebrated the start of a new offering at the McIntire Recycling Center – oyster shell collection.

Why drop-off oyster shells? Oyster shell recycling helps clean the Chesapeake Bay and support the oyster population.Oysters are filter feeders, pumping water through their gills to eat – while also trapping sediment and contaminants. An oyster can filter 50 gallons of water each day!

“It’s like Stone Soup – everybody puts a little something in, and we all get clean water at the end,” shared Todd Janeski, Director, VA Oyster Shell Recycling Program.

Oyster shells dropped off at McIntire Recycling Center will be hauled to Charles City County, dry cured for a year, and then introduced to seeding tanks for spat (baby oysters!) before being deposited in the Bay.

“The opportunity to help with oyster shell recycling shows how important the McIntire Recycling Center is. It provides reliable, accessible recycling services for the entire community,” said Supervisor Liz Palmer.

Thanks to all of the partners that made this program possible: Rivanna Solid Waste Authority, City of Charlottesville, and Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program.

For hours of operation and more information on the McIntire Recycling Center, visit https://www.rivanna.org/mcintire-recycling-center.

