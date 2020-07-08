Owner of Virginia company pleads guilty to $2.8M Medicaid fraud

A Texas woman pleaded guilty today to defrauding the Virginia Medicaid Program out of more than $2.8 million.

According to court documents, Katrina Lynch, 39, of Cypress, Texas, owned and operated A Tender Heart, LLC, a company based in Midlothian. A Tender Heart was enrolled with the Virginia Medicaid Program as a Service Facilitator, a Medicaid provider that ensures Medicaid recipients receive needed and required services.

Between 2011 and 2018, Lynch routinely submitted bills to Medicaid for services that her company never provided. For example, Lynch submitted bills to Medicaid for services supposedly provided to Medicaid recipients that had died, recipients that were hospitalized, recipients that transferred to other Service Facilitators, and recipients that had not been visited by any company employees for months.

Lynch pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on Dec. 1.

