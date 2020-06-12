Own a startup? Here is a beginner’s guide to basic SEO technique for marketing

Published Friday, Jun. 12, 2020, 9:21 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Running a successful startup is a cherished dream for every entrepreneur who has the ambition and the quality of being a business owner. All the work, pain, blood, and sweat invested goes in vain if the person can’t learn the dynamics of running a startup successful and adopts strategies accordingly.

With the majority of businesses going online, every startup owner should make it a priority of going digital. While there are a lot of strategies that work online, SEO is one of the most important ones that pay in the long run.

So all those impassioned startup owners who have probably quit their jobs spent their days stressing about the feasibility of their business plans and have an extra mile to fulfill their dream, sit back, take a deep breath and relax because tips mentioned below will make it easier for you to learn and implement the art of SEO for your startup and help it generate revenue.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is known as the adjustment of a website according to the rules of the search engine. The search engine displays a website according to the rank it has decided through a complex algorithm that is not disclosed to ensure fairness in the ranking of websites.

Search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing display a link to pages according to the potential they possess. In easy terms, it’s the practice of expanding the quality and quantity of your traffic through a plethora of techniques that search engines love.

Below are the top 5 techniques to guide you through some basic SEO for marketing:

Intensive research on keywords

You have to research what questions you’re your current and potential customers may have that will land them on to your website. You have to search on Google beforehand to observe what question best sits on your website and its services. You can use applications to do research that will help you to find the best suitable keyword or phrases. You can use various tools such as Google Adwords, Semrush or Moz Keyword Explorer to find appropriate keywords.

The data or more specifically the volume and the difficulty level of keywords will help you decide by showing what your competition is and how many people are actually searching for your business.

Such an application can help you in understanding the effect of a specific keyword on the volume of organic traffic.

Increase the loading speed and accessibility of your webpage

Making sure that your webpages loader faster will definitely have a positive effect on your traffic. Make sure the webpage is light and easy to load. To establish this, you need to compress your image files to make your site load a lot faster so that it is less time consuming for customers.

For faster uploads to increase the efficiency of your work, you can use AT&T internet service; with its fiber optics, AT&T provides high-speed internet speeds that are ideal for heavy work.

It is important that you choose a reliable web hosting provider. It will not only ensure you’re your website loads faster but also keeps running. Also, make sure that your website is mobile-friendly since most of the searches are now from mobile. You can use many applications to measure your web loading speed. Page Speed Insights by Google is a great tool.

Composition of alluring meta titles and description

The most important technique of SEO is creating eye-catching Meta titles and descriptions. The meta title is the heading above the link of the web page that tells people what your page is about. It should have a keyword so that it makes it easier for both customers and search engines. It has to be 60 words or less and should be compiled in such a succinct way that it lures customers to increase your click-through rate, which is the volume of people clicking the link to your website.

Schema setup

The usage of the schema has really been skyrocketing. Schema is basically a semantic code that helps search engines understand what your website content is about so that it can help return useful information to users. For example, if a website is about Dan Brown, the schema will tell Google that Dan Brown is a published author rather than just random words.

Guest blogging

Have you seen blogs on web pages? Well, every other website today has a blog. Some websites allow others to write articles as well, this is what guest blogging is where you write a blog or article for another website in return for a link to your website. To avoid any dubious atmosphere it is cleared by Google that guest blogging is allowed if the content is useful and not guiding a person incorrectly. In fact, the links generated with guest blogging point search engines to your site and increase referral traffic and rankings.

Summing It Up!

Once you start implementing these techniques you should notice an observable increase in the traffic on your web page. You can measure the success of your traffic and assess it to improve it even further. In an era where E-commerce is taking over the world, it is a prerequisite for a startup to jumpstart and start its operations on a high note. SEO is very important for online web pages and the only way you can expand your business and fulfill your till day existing dream of being a successful entrepreneur is to grasp all there is to know about the digital realm and SEO is a huge part of that realm.

Baldwin Jackson is a successful digital marketer with expertise in search engine optimization and content marketing. The perfect balance of his analytical ability and creative thinking is what sets him apart from other practitioners in the digital marketing realm. He has helped a lot of small and medium-sized businesses in crafting their digital marketing strategies that are not only cost-effective but delivers results as well. Baldwin is also a proud father of two kids and a Sports enthusiast. When he is not working, you will find him watching ESPN and NFL network. He has been able to get an amazing package on his favorite channels from Buytvinternetphone.com.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments