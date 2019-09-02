Overnight ramp closures on I-81 in Shenandoah, Frederick

Brief on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled for the night of Thursday, Sept. 5, at three interchanges along Interstate 81 in Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

Each ramp closure is expected to last no more than 30 minutes during the time period of 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following morning.

These ramp closures are for pavement testing at the following locations:

I-81 Exit 279 (Edinburg) – On-ramp from Route 675 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) to southbound I-81.

– On-ramp from Route 675 (Stoney Creek Boulevard) to southbound I-81. I-81 Exit 283 (Woodstock) – On-ramp from Route 42 (West Reservoir Street) to southbound I-81.

– On-ramp from Route 42 (West Reservoir Street) to southbound I-81. I-81 Exit 302 (Middletown)– Off-ramp from northbound I-81 to Route 627 (Reliance Road) and the on-ramp from Route 627 to northbound I-81.

Virginia State Police will enforce the brief ramp closures, and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. All work is weather permitting. In the event of rain, the work will be rescheduled for the night of Monday, September 9.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

