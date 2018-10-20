Overnight lane closures at Interstate 81 Exit 220 in Augusta County Oct. 21-25
The on-ramp and off-ramp between northbound Interstate 81 and Route 262 at exit 220 in Augusta County are scheduled for overnight closures and detours during the week of Oct. 21-25. A northbound I-81 right-lane closure will also be in place during this time period. These traffic restrictions allow milling and paving of existing ramps, and an extension of the acceleration lane from Route 262 to northbound I-81.
Sunday through Wednesday nights, October 21-24:
- The on-ramp from Route 262 to northbound I-81 at exit 220 is scheduled to be closed each night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Route 262 drivers who need to reach northbound I-81 will detour south on I-81 to exit 217 (Mint Spring/Stuarts Draft). Motorists will use this interchange to turn around and head north on I-81. At the end of the off-ramp, turn left onto Route 654 (White Hill Road) and turn left again into the northbound I-81 on-ramp.
- The right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 219 to 220.3.
Tuesday through Thursday nights, October 23-25:
- The off-ramp from northbound I-81 to Route 262 at exit 220 is scheduled to be closed each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Northbound I-81 drivers who need to reach Route 262 will continue north to exit 222 (Staunton/Fishersville). Drivers will use this interchange to turn around and head south on I-81. At the end of the exit 222 off-ramp, turn right onto Route 250 west and then left onto the southbound I-81 ramp. Follow I-81 south to exit 220 to reach Route 262.
- The right lane of northbound I-81 will be closed from mile marker 219 to 220.3.
Signs and variable message boards will guide motorists on the above detours. All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
