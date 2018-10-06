Overnight Interstate 81 ramp closures for paving Oct. 7-9
Three different Interstate 81 interchange ramps are scheduled to be closed from Sunday through Tuesday nights, October 7-9, in Augusta County near Staunton. These overnight ramp closures are for milling and paving according to the following schedule:
Sunday, October 7, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.:
- Exit 222 at Route 250 (Jefferson Highway): The I-81 northbound on-ramp from Route 250 will be closed. Route 250 drivers headed to northbound I-81 will take southbound I-81 to exit 220 at Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). At exit 220 take the off ramp to Route 262 north. Route 262 is a half-loop bypass around Staunton. On Route 262 travel for about 12 miles, and enter I-81 at exit 225.
Monday and Tuesday, October 8-9, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.:
- Exit 222 at Route 250 (Jefferson Highway): The I-81 southbound off ramp to Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) will be closed. Southbound I-81 drivers headed to Route 250 will continue south on I-81 to exit 220 at Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway). At exit 220 take the off ramp to Route 262 north. On Route 262 at the first interchange take the off-ramp for Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) south. At the end of the ramp turn left, then immediately take the Route 262 south ramp to northbound I-81, and then exit 222 to Route 250.
- Exit 220 at Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway): The I-81 southbound on-ramp from Route 262 will be closed. Southbound I-81 drivers from Route 262 will instead drive northbound on I-81 to exit 222 at Route 250 (Jefferson Highway). Drivers will use the exit 222 interchange to turn around and head southbound on I-81. At the exit 222 off-ramp, turn right onto Route 11 west and then turn left onto the I-81 southbound ramp.
Signs and variable message boards will direct motorists on these detour routes. All work is weather permitting.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
