Overnight I-81 ramp closure at Exit 302 Aug. 21-22

Published Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 3:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The on-ramp from Route 627 (Reliance Road) onto northbound Interstate 81 at exit 302 (Middletown) in Frederick County is scheduled to be closed for up to two nights – Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Thursday, Aug. 22. The on-ramp will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The closures are for soil and rock testing. All work is weather permitting.

Route 627 motorists who need to reach northbound I-81 will detour west on Route 627, north on Route 11 (Valley Pike) and then east on Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) to the I-81 interchange at exit 307 (Stephens City).

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...