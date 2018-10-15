Overnight detours at Interstate 81/Interstate 64 interchange in Rockbridge County

The ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to westbound I-64 at exit 191 in Rockbridge County is scheduled to close during overnight hours Monday, October 15, and Tuesday, October 16. These overnight closures are for milling and paving from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. All work is weather permitting.

Southbound I-81 motorists who need to reach westbound I-64 will continue south on I-81 to exit 188B (Lexington), follow Route 60 west and then Route 11 north to I-64. Variable message boards will alert drivers to this detour.

As an alternate route, southbound I-81 motorists can take exit 195 (Lexington) about four miles before the work zone, and then follow Route 11 south to I-64.

