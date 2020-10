Overnight crash involving moped injures one in Augusta County

At 1:21 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of East Side Highway. The crash involved a moped and a Nissan sedan.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

