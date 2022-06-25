Overnight closure of Barracks Road to expedite waterline project completion

A Sunday through Thursday overnight closure of Barracks Road in Charlottesville will begin June 26 and is scheduled to continue through Aug. 5.

The closure will accommodate work on awaterline installation project along Barracks Road.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. each night and the road will reopen by 5 a.m. the next morning.

The nightly overnight closure of Barracks Road will begin at Emmet Street to the north and will extend south to the intersection with Rugby Road. Overnight closures of this section of Barracks Road will allow the city’s contractor, Linco Inc., to work more efficiently, decreasing the overall duration of the project.

A detour will direct traffic around the closure via Emmet Street, the 250 Bypass, Dairy Road, and Rugby Road. Local traffic will have access to Howard Drive, Buckingham Road, and Hilltop Road from the Rugby Road intersection.

This waterline installation project will replace pipes that are approximately 70 years old, and susceptible to breaks. The installation of up-to-date ductile iron pipes will greatly improve water service in this area.

The project is anticipated to take three months to complete. This work is a part of the water main replacement program, which is integral in maintaining the safe, reliable, and low-cost water service provided by the Charlottesville Department of Utilities.

All questions regarding this project should be directed to the project manager, Roy Nester, at 434-970-3908 or [email protected]