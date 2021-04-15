Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures announces major expansion in Rockingham County

Published Thursday, Apr. 15, 2021, 9:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures will invest more than $850,000 to build a new produce packing facility and retail market pavilion in Rockingham County.

The company’s new facility, located off Interstate 81’s Exit 240, will feature seasonally available fruits, vegetables, meats, honey, baked goods, flowers and seafood.

The project will create six new jobs, and all net new purchases will be 100 percent sourced from Virginia farm families and watermen.

Owner Joe Ulmer and his wife, Janice, are lifelong Shenandoah Valley farmers and opened Overlook Produce’s farm stand in 2016 after five years of selling their produce through the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction.

The Ulmers’ new 27-acre site will house a large open-air market pavilion, greenhouses, pick-your-own strawberry and pumpkin patches, and other Virginia-grown favorites.

An expanded warehouse and cold storage facility will allow for increased sales to retail and wholesale customers, as well as a major expansion of product offerings to include Chesapeake Bay crabs and oysters, both shucked and in shell.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to expand and better serve our community with local produce,” Joe Ulmer said. “With our expansion we will now be able to offer a larger variety of all your essential local food items.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Rockingham County and the Rockingham County Economic Development Authority to secure this project for the Commonwealth.

Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $15,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Rockingham County will match with local funds.

“Virginia’s agricultural sector is strong because of the entrepreneurial spirit of individuals like Joe and Janice Ulmer,” Northam said. “Shenandoah Valley residents and those who travel Interstate 81 will be able to enjoy the diverse bounty that Virginia’s farmers and watermen provide through this exciting new venture.”

“Farm markets play a critical role in connecting small- and medium-sized producers to the local customer base that sustains their operations,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased we could partner with Rockingham County through the AFID Fund to support this new venture, and I applaud Overlook Produce for their commitment to sourcing products from Virginia.”

“As the leading agriculture producing county in the Commonwealth, Rockingham County is pleased to work with Overlook Produce on their expansion,” Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Chandler said. “The Ulmers’ commitment to provide fresh produce and products to the community is an asset to residents and their new location will provide access for visitors and travelers on Interstate 81.”

“I am so incredibly proud of Joe and Janice along with the rest of the team at Overlook Farms,” Del. Chris Runion said. “Their work is important to our region and our local community. Their family farm will provide our community with farm-fresh staples and will also serve as a destination shopping experience.”

“Farmers selling directly to citizens is the best way to promote agriculture, provide healthy and sustainable foods, and keep the economy growing locally,” Sen. Emmett Hanger said. “I am pleased the Ulmer’s and Rockingham County can benefit from AFID funding to grow this local business promoting Virginia foods.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments