Over 60 faith communities uplift environmental justice

Over 60 Virginia congregations across the state will be preaching about climate justice this weekend or this fall, reaching over 4,000 people in their houses of worship through the Climate in the Pulpits program.

The region’s diverse faith communities have committed to addressing climate change as a moral issue and to advocating for stronger environmental justice provisions when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

During the weekend of Nov. 15-17, congregations across the Commonwealth will dedicate their worship services to address the growing threat of climate change, and urge their congregants to call on state and county legislators to center the concerns of those most vulnerable and most impacted by the climate crisis.

The initiative particularly invites participating congregations to reflect on the ways that pollution in Virginia has disproportionately burdened marginalized communities. Additionally, the program invites people of faith and good will to make common cause with the residents of these communities who persist in advocating for their health and environmental quality, demonstrating resilience and power.

At many participating congregations, attendees will be invited to sign a postcard inside their worship bulletins, calling on Virginia legislators to create a permanent Advisory Council on Environmental Justice and fund it appropriately; to require state agency projects to complete environmental justice analyses; and to require state agencies to regularly conduct environmental justice reviews.

To date, participating congregations have requested several thousand bulletin inserts for distribution to their members.

“Our pollution is impacting communities across Virginia,” reads the bulletin insert which congregations will distribute to thousands of Virginia worshippers this weekend. “our air and water are poisoned by coal mining and burning; our land is seized for pipelines; our low-lying neighborhoods are flooded by rising sea levels and our land is targeted for landfills and other toxic facilities … We must make sure that everyone most impacted — including low-income people, people of color, the vulnerable, and those on the frontlines — are part of every solution.”

Congregations will be participating in different ways. Many plan to have clergy or guest speakers deliver a sermon on climate and Creation care, and to distribute bulletin inserts (which are available in English or Spanish). Some congregations are screening films about climate change or holding Creation care workshops.

At press time, there are 68 participating faith communities in Virginia. Among others, they include the list below. Please contact organizers for more information and for the possibility to attend.

