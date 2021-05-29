Outstanding services to get your kid started on coding

There are several reasons why it is a good idea for kids to learn how to code. Coding is a stable job that is not likely going anywhere anytime soon. There are a ton of resources that make it easy to learn to code for kids.

Apps and websites make it easy and readily available for your kids to learn coding as a hobby or a future career. The best resources online will help kids soothe their burning interest in what it would be like to know how to code.

Scratch

Scratch was developed by MIT and is a visual programming language website for kids. Scratch was designed to help kids learn to use creative thinking, systematic reasoning, and collaboration with others.

Scratch is used by schools, libraries, museums, community centers, and even people at home. The age range for this website is 8 to 16, though there are modules that adults can use to learn some coding and programming tricks.

Unity

Unity allows kids to learn with the help of a high-powered engine that developers use in the real world. It helps kids gain experience and learn with 3D interaction and text-based coding. Unity even allows people to make their games and publish them.

When designing games, kids can decide whether they want 2D features or 3D features. They can also choose the animations or cinematics that they want to use. Unity is a free website for students to sign up for.

Codeverse

Codeverse is a creativity platform designed for kids six and older. The website has won awards for inspiring and empowering kids to take their ideas and bring them to life. With this website, kids will develop essential skills that will last them for a lifetime.

The coding platform is interactive and includes a simple coding language. Also included are all the developer tools needed to build real games and apps to bring their creativity to life. There are also personalized virtual classes to keep kids motivated to learn.

Roblox

Roblox is a game, but it also has an environment for coding. While playing, kids learn how to code and design a game of their own while also playing with friends online. The coding process is gamified allowing kids to earn badges that prove their knowledge.

One of the parts of Roblox that stands out is the Hour of Code. This allows kids to come up with and bring their own stories to life by completing three simple lessons. The best thing about Roblox is that it is free.

Codeacademy

Codeacademy is a website that teaches kids how to code through different exercises. Kids will learn the basics of coding while working through various modules. The modules are straightforward to follow, and you can even test them out before committing to the website. This is a paid website, but there is a ton of content on it.

