Outdoor dining options in Waynesboro on Phase One, Day One

The Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro is one restaurant that will be opening this weekend. The Fishin’ Pig will also be hosting several live musicians for your listening pleasure: The WaHookies will play Friday evening, followed by Alex Arbaugh on Saturday afternoon, and Blair’s West Saturday evening. The food truck will also be available to patrons in front of the restaurant.

Reservations are strongly recommended, and you should be sure to review their new policies and procedures before heading out!

Other businesses that have indicated that they plan to re-open outdoor seating facilities: Heritage on Main Street, Willy’s Ice Cream, Seven Arrows Brewing/ Nobos Kitchen, Stable Craft Brewing, Barren Ridge Vineyards.

