Outdoor dining on Beverley Street in Downtown Staunton to begin Friday, June 5

A plan to promote outdoor dining on Beverley Street in Downtown Staunton gained the support of Staunton City Council on Thursday.

The plan calls for the weekend closure of Beverley Street from Lewis Street to Market Street to allow restaurants on Beverley Street to take advantage of the provisions for outdoor dining permitted in the Phase 1 guidelines of the state’s Forward Virginia reopening plan.

According to the guidelines, restaurants are permitted to provide outdoor dining and beverage service, within certain requirements.

Because of limited space on the sidewalks along Beverley Street to accommodate outdoor dining, the city is working together with the Staunton Downtown Development Association to close the street to vehicular traffic and allow outdoor dining areas from 5 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Sunday beginning on Friday, June 5.

Cross streets will remain open and restaurant food pick up areas will be established and clearly marked to continue easy access for take-out customers during the street closure period. Specific details are still being worked out and will be shared with the public on the city’s website and social media platforms as soon as they are available.

The closure is being planned to maximize the restaurants’ ability to serve patrons while ensuring pedestrian safety and maintaining access to other businesses along Beverley Street and in the immediate vicinity.

“Our support of outdoor dining along Beverley Street is an important step in bringing activity back to downtown within the Phase 1 guidelines established by Forward Virginia,” City Manager Steve Rosenberg said. “We are relying on the continued cooperation and civic responsibility that has been demonstrated by Staunton residents to observe social distancing and other safety guidelines as they enjoy this outdoor dining opportunity.”

Other options for expanding activity in downtown and other commercial areas will continue to be evaluated within the guidelines of Phase 1 and as the state moves to future phases in the coming weeks and months.

