Orndorff hits two homers as No. 21 Liberty powers past N.C. A&T, 12-2

Published Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 10:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Center fielder Derek Orndorff had three hits, two home runs as the No. 21 Liberty Flames cruised by the North Carolina A&T Aggies, 12-2, Wednesday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

In the home opener for the Flames, Orndorff belted his second and third home runs of the season and singled in posting his first multi-RBI game in a Liberty uniform. He also scored three runs.

Second baseman Cameron Foster had two hits and drove in three runs in the contest for the Flames.

Liberty, winners of three consecutive games, moves to 3-1 on the season. North Carolina A&T drops to 0-4.