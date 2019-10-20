Orischak’s 71 leads UVA during second round at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

The UVA men’s golf team is in 13th place after 36 holes of play at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The Cavaliers shot 12-over 300 on Saturday for a two-day total of 19-over 595.

Duke leads the field at 1-under 575.

Senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) posted the Cavaliers’ best second-round score, shooting 1-under 71. He is in 19th place at 2-over 146 heading into Sunday’s final round. Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) posted a score of 75 and dropped back to 25th place at 3-over 147.

Junior WeiWei Gao (Cebu City, Philippines) also shot 75 and is 37th at 149. Sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) is in 58th position at 153 and junior Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) is 73rd at 158.

UVA will tee off starting at 10:26 a.m. from the 10th tee to start its final round. They will be paired with TCU. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.

