Orischak’s 68 tops UVA in second round of Trinity Forest Invitational

Published Monday, Sep. 23, 2019, 6:13 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva athleticsSenior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) shot 3-under 68 to led UVA during the second round of play at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

Virginia finished Monday’s round tied for 14th place at 10-over 578. The Cavaliers shot 3-over 287 during the second round. SMU and Arizona State lead the field at 21-under 547.

Orischak’s score moved him up to 34th place with a 36-hole total of 1-over 143. Sophomore’s David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) and Sam Jung (Centreville, Va.) are one shot back at 3-over 144. Jung shot 2-under 69 on Tuesday while Morgan carded a score of 70.

Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) and junior Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) both posted scores of 74 in the second round. Montague is in 63rd place at 147 while Massie is 83rd at 152.

Virginia tees off at 9:35 a.m. from the 10th tee for the final round. The Cavaliers will play with the College of Charleston and North Texas on Tuesday.

Live scoring of the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press






augusta free press
augusta free press news