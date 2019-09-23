Orischak’s 68 tops UVA in second round of Trinity Forest Invitational

Published Monday, Sep. 23, 2019, 6:13 pm

Senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) shot 3-under 68 to led UVA during the second round of play at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

Virginia finished Monday’s round tied for 14th place at 10-over 578. The Cavaliers shot 3-over 287 during the second round. SMU and Arizona State lead the field at 21-under 547.

Orischak’s score moved him up to 34th place with a 36-hole total of 1-over 143. Sophomore’s David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) and Sam Jung (Centreville, Va.) are one shot back at 3-over 144. Jung shot 2-under 69 on Tuesday while Morgan carded a score of 70.

Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) and junior Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) both posted scores of 74 in the second round. Montague is in 63rd place at 147 while Massie is 83rd at 152.

Virginia tees off at 9:35 a.m. from the 10th tee for the final round. The Cavaliers will play with the College of Charleston and North Texas on Tuesday.

Live scoring of the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.