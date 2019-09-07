Orischak leads UVA in Round 1 at Carpet Capital Collegiate

Senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, SC) shot even par 72 and is tied for seventh place to lead Virginia during Friday’s opening round of play at the Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Ga.

The Cavaliers finished the first day in 14th place after shooting 22-over 310. Georgia Tech leads the field at 4-under 284.

UVA freshman Pietro Bovari (Milano, Italy) had the team’s second-best round, shooting 3-over 75. He is in 30th place. Sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) is 72nd at 80, senior Christopher White is 78th at 83 and Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) is 79th at 84.

The second round of the tournament is set for Saturday and the final round takes place Sunday at The Farm Golf Club. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.





