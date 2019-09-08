Orischak continues to lead UVA at Carpet Capital Collegiate

Senior Andrew Orischak continues to lead the UVA men’s golf team after Saturday’s second round of play at the Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Ga.

Orischak shot 2-over 74 during the second round and enters Sunday’s final round tied for 13th place at 2-over 146.

After two rounds, Virginia is in 13th place at 33-over 609. The Cavaliers shot 11-over 299 on Saturday. Host school Georgia Tech leads the field at 7-under 569.

Sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) equaled Orischak’s second round score of 74 and moved up to 53rd place at 10-over 152. Freshman Pietro Bovari (Milano, Italy) is in 33rd position at 6-over 150. He shot 3-over 75 during the second round.

Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) is in 73rd place at 160 while senior Christopher White is 76th at 162.

UVA will start its final round Sunday at 8:24 a.m. from the 10th tee. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.





