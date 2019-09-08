Orischak continues to lead UVA at Carpet Capital Collegiate

Published Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019, 9:42 pm

uva athleticsSenior Andrew Orischak continues to lead the UVA men’s golf team after Saturday’s second round of play at the Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Ga.

Orischak shot 2-over 74 during the second round and enters Sunday’s final round tied for 13th place at 2-over 146.

After two rounds, Virginia is in 13th place at 33-over 609. The Cavaliers shot 11-over 299 on Saturday. Host school Georgia Tech leads the field at 7-under 569.

Sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) equaled Orischak’s second round score of 74 and moved up to 53rd place at 10-over 152. Freshman Pietro Bovari (Milano, Italy) is in 33rd position at 6-over 150. He shot 3-over 75 during the second round.

Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) is in 73rd place at 160 while senior Christopher White is 76th at 162.

UVA will start its final round Sunday at 8:24 a.m. from the 10th tee. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com.



