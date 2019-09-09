Orischak 15th to lead UVA at Carpet Capital Collegiate

Published Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019, 8:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA senior Andrew Orischak opened his senior season with a strong showing at the highly-competitive Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Ga. Orischak finished 15th in the field, shooting 3-over 216.

Dating back to last season, it is the third time in his last five outings to lead the team in scoring.

Virginia was 14th overall, turning in a team score of 918. The Cavaliers shot 21-over 309 during Sunday’s final round. Host school Georgia Tech posted a score of 3-under 861 to win the event by 20 strokes.

Sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) was UVA’s second highest finisher. He shot a final round 2-over 74 for a three-day total of 18-over 234. Classmate David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) and freshman Pietro Bovari (Milano, Italy) were one stroke behind him in 66th place. Senior Christopher White, playing in his first collegiate tournament, was 77th at 243.

UVA returns to action Sept. 22-24 for SMU’s Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas.

Related





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.