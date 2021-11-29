Orientbell tiles taking the tech route to disrupt the tile market

Everyone loves good decor for their home and tiles have proven to be just the right way to achieve the same. Tiles have taken the home furnishing industry by storm and rightly so. They bring various other benefits as compared to any other conventional or traditional methods available in the market. There are numerous options when it comes to your tiling needs and this is one of the biggest reasons why they have become so popular with consumers. At Orientbell, you can find tiles in almost all variations of colors, designs, patterns and sizes.

With tiles gaining popularity, there are now a surfeit of manufacturers and sellers in the industry, with varying offers, which often leave the homeowner confused. It is always advisable to buy tiles from a trusted source as this is not a small investment and it is not advisable to take risk by going to an untrustworthy seller. In this blog, we’ll talk about one such platform that has taken the tile industry to a different level and is growing exponentially in the market. Yes, we are talking about Orientbell tiles.

Orientbell Tiles have an amazing and ever growing collection of tiles. Their research lab makes sure that they come up with innovative and creative ideas to make the tile industry bigger and better. With over 3,000-plus designs and a strong distribution network of 2500-plus channel partners, the company is changing the buying & selling of tiles, most importantly, through its digital tools.

A statement by Aditya Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Orientbell Tiles, says, “At Orientbell Tiles, we are determined to make the tile buying journey of our customers easier, simpler, and more transparent. We make tiling easier for both B2B as well as B2C customers, and hence enable a bouquet of services that make the products more accessible to all.”

Let’s go antiviral

The pandemic created havoc all around us. It was about time someone tried to give us a solution which was innovative and long lasting. Orientbell Tiles came up with just the idea when it rolled out its revolutionary, Antiviral tiles. A step towards the future, the title couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

Let’s know more about the game-changing, Antiviral tiles.

Antiviral tiles are the only tiles that prevent viruses from spreading on the surface and destroy over 99 percent of viruses in under two hours. These tiles, which have the power to destroy 99.5 percent of viruses and bacteria within 24 hours, ensure that floors and walls remain safe and germ-free even between cleaning cycles, and are widely used in hospitals, corporate facilities, and restaurants. Because germs spread quickly through multiple skin-surface interactions, human precautions and cleaning cycles are vulnerable to error. As a result, the Anti-Viral tiles act as an antimicrobial surface that operates in between human cleaning cycles. Regardless of the sanitization process, germs might enter surfaces and remain there until the next cleaning cycle. Antiviral tiles work as a barrier to keep germs and bacteria away, killing them to a considerable extent and preventing further contamination. The antiviral tiles are available in different colors and have a satin-matte surface. They are available in Olive Green, Teal Blue, Plain Black and Sea Green colors.

Conquering the tech world

When it comes to technology, Orientbell Tiles is acing the game in that department too. With the launch of Quicklook, Sarathi and OBL Connect, they’ve made tile hunting super easy and convenient for the consumers.

Quicklook: This tool was created specifically for architects, interior designers, and clients to help them reduce uncertainty by visualizing several tile combinations in a virtual room before deciding on the final concrete tiles. One can use this tool at their nearest Orientbell outlets and become doubly sure about what they want for their space. Quicklook lets customers choose the right tile with 3D generated imagery. The best part about the tool is that it gives you not only one but 3-4 different options.

Sarathi: Who doesn’t like a personal assistant? Sarathi is just that. It is an online chatbot that helps our sales team assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week and answer all your questions. Furthermore, our Analytical Tool assists our sales team in tracking KPI across channel partners and strategizing initiatives.

OBL Connect: This app allows all channel partners to view all transaction-related documents, such as invoices, payments, and so on, online. It also aids in looking at the stock availability of products, as well as photographs and specifications of the products, making the purchase and sales process easier and faster.

A campaign that changed everything

Orientbell Tiles campaign was able to construct an audience profile using an AI-based ad-tech solution and Google Analytics, which allowed them to optimise the creative and media strategy as well as the output for their Women’s Day campaign. They established a digital strategy with the #QueenOfChoices campaign to address the lack of reach and interaction in its key market of Bihar and to improve pan-India brand awareness.

Sukriti, an influencer known for her comic sketches, was cast as the protagonist. The influencer donned the characters of Indian women from various regions and sectors of the country while purchasing tiles from an Orientbell Tiles store in the campaign video.

The campaign was dubbed #QueenOfChoices, and it emphasized on the significance of women in making decisions, whether it’s choosing tiles or anything else, turning a house into a home.

Result

Bihar experienced a 10% increase in VTR and a 50% increase in CTR as a result of Orientbell’s Women’s Day Campaign. The strategy of using the AI-based ad-tech solution and its proposed persona as a character in the marketing film really worked. The success of this campaign was aided by the influencer selection, clever narrative, and a targeted media approach.

Story by Isha Tandon. Isha works as a Digital Content Strategist for Orientbell Limited, a leading tile manufacturer in India. Isha’s knack for understanding audiences helps her create value-driven content for her readers that not only educates and informs but is engaging and interesting to read as well. She creates lifestyle pieces that focus on interior design products, trends and processes. She loves to travel to historic places with rich architecture.

