Ordoñez hat trick pushes Virginia past Rice into NCAA Quarterfinals

Diana Ordoñez turned in her second hat trick of the season to help push No. 13 Virginia to a 3-0 victory over Rice on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Virginia (13-4-2) advances to face fourth-seeded TCU (12-1-2) in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Kick is set for 5 p.m. ET in that match at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Rice (14-3-1) was riding an 11-match unbeaten streak entering the contest, posting nine shutouts in that stretch of games and going 10-0-1 as part of that streak. The Owl defense had only surrendered 11 goals all season and had scored 38 goals prior to the match.

Virginia got on the board in the 37th minute with an Ordoñez penalty kick. The sophomore received the ball at the top of the box and as she made her turn to face the goal was hooked and pulled down from behind by a defender to set up the chance.

The Cavaliers extended the lead with Ordoñez’s second goal in the 68th minute. Taryn Torres drove a corner kick toward the back post for Ordoñez who headed it in for the 2-0 lead. She then added her third goal in the 82nd minute cleaning up a ball in the box that was served in by Lia Godfrey following a corner kick.

