Orchestra, rock star cellist reimagine David Bowie’s final album

The Ambient Orchestra — formed in the wake of Bowie’s death in 2016 — and Beiser, dubbed a “cello rock star” by Rolling Stone magazine, present their tribute to the legendary artist at the Moss Arts Center on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will be held in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.

“Blackstar” is a concept album and this performance stays true to and amplifies Bowie’s themes of transformation.

Ziporyn formed the Ambient Orchestra in 2016 to create living orchestral versions of great ambient recordings. Bowie’s untimely death inspired the composer to launch the ensemble with two tributes to the musician.

“We made our ‘Blackstar’ to honor Bowie and his influence, but also to immerse ourselves in this amazing music, to live inside it, explore it, embody it,” Ziporyn writes in the program notes for the performance. “Bowie’s four-octave vocal range matches that of the cello almost exactly; I knew immediately that ‘Blackstar’ would be a cello concerto, with Maya Beiser as soloist. In ‘Blackstar’ she is vocalist one moment, lead guitarist the next; she evokes Bowie’s spirit while never ceasing to be herself.”

In its debut performance less than three weeks after Bowie’s death, the Ambient Orchestra performed Philip Glass’ symphonic tributes to Bowie. The following March, the ensemble reconvened to premiere “Blackstar,” featuring Beiser as soloist. Ziporyn and Beiser have since performed “Blackstar” with the Barcelona Symphony and with the Ensemble LPR at SummerStage in New York City’s Central Park.

This performance features the 26-member Ambient Orchestra, with principal soloists joined by faculty and students from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.