Orchard Drive pipe replacement rescheduled

Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, 2:22 pm

Due to rain and storms in the forecast, the pipe replacement project on Route 1206 (Orchard Drive) in Crozet has been rescheduled.

The work, originally scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15, is now scheduled from 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The road will be closed to through traffic near Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road).

Drivers will use Route 691 to Route 684 (Lanetown Road) which carries traffic back to Route 1206.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

