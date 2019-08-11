Orchard Drive in Crozet to close for pipe replacement

Route 1206 (Orchard Drive) in Crozet will be closed from 8 a.m. Aug. 14 until 5 p.m. Aug. 15 while VDOT replaces a pipe.

The road will be closed to through traffic for two days near Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road).

Drivers will detour via Route 691 to Route 684 (Lanetown Road) which carries traffic back to Route 1206.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

