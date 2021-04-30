Orchard Creek to host top-ranked junior golfers with Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour’s inaugural Kandi Comer Girls Classic

Orchard Creek, formerly Waynesboro Country Club, is set to host the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour’s inaugural Kandi Comer Girls Classic presented by River City Collective this Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.

The tournament has attracted the top-ranked junior girls from across the entire Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Set below the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains, Orchard Creek is home to one of the most respected teaching professionals on the East Coast. The tour said they are proud to name this special event in honor of Kandi Comer.

“Being able to give back to the game that gave so much to me is the culmination of my career,” said Kandi Comer, the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame member and former tour player now known for developing top competitors. “Seeing these girls get to compete on some of the best golf courses in Central Virginia reminds me of my junior golf days. I’m excited for them and what their futures hold.”

Founded in 2007 by Girls Golf of America, the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour began as a simple concept: create more effective competitive playing opportunities for girls. By utilizing innovative yardage-based divisions instead of the traditional age-based format, the tour focuses on developing tournament experience at the player’s pace. The 2020-21 season will feature over 110 tournaments in 10 states on the East Coast.

With over 1,000 members, the PKBGT is the largest girl’s only tour in the country.

“Our membership is thrilled to host these amazing juniors and looks forward to showcasing all of the exciting changes that have taken place throughout the past year at our Club under new ownership,” said Teresa Gauldin, owner of Orchard Creek. “The course is in phenomenal shape and we believe the competitors will be impressed with the tournament playing conditions.”

Orchard Creek is a classic par 72 layout with stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In 1948, 162 acres of Quillen Farm was purchased to build a golf course. Designed by Fred Findlay, whose portfolio includes other top courses in the region including Farmington Country Club, the course opened for play in 1950 with 9-holes. In 1955, the Hewitt Dairy Farm was purchased and construction began on the back nine.

The Club is located off I-64 in beautiful Waynesboro, Virginia—just a short drive from Charlottesville, Staunton, Harrisonburg and Lexington.

