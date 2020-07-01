Operation Dry Water: Campaign to combat boating under the influence July 4th weekend

Published Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020, 9:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The July 4th holiday means time on the water for boaters across the United States. With the increase in boater activity on the water, there is also an increase in the number of boating incidents and fatalities that take place during this time.

From July 3-5, the Department of Wildlife Resources, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend.

DWR’s conservation police officers will be on heightened alert for boat operators that are under the influence. Over the course of the July 4th holiday, CPOs will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.

Boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water. The combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies will result in the removal of impaired operators from our nation’s waterways, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters.

“Each year, our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol. Our job is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers and anyone who visits our waters is able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely,” says Major Scott Naff. “The Department of Wildlife Resources is joining all 50 states and 6 U.S. territories to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents caused by boating under the influence.”

Boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs is equally dangerous for the boat operator and for the boat passenger. Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death and legal consequences.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

The Department of Wildlife Resources reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on the water.

Operation Dry Water is an annual boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.

Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments