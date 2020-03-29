Opening of VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent postponed

The opening of VCU Health’s Emergency Center at New Kent will be postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to open in spring 2020, the freestanding emergency center will be the first of its kind in New Kent County. A new opening date has not yet been determined.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to bringing safe, reliable emergency care to the New Kent community,” said Melinda Hancock, chief administrative and financial officer at VCU Health System. “Together with county officials, and in light of the immense resource pressures expected during this health crisis, we decided that opening a new facility during the COVID-19 outbreak is not in the best interest of the people we serve. The safety of our patients, team members and the community remains our No. 1 priority.”

“These unprecedented times call for unprecedented decisions. We look forward to welcoming VCU Health into our community at a later date, when we can ensure the safety of everyone who will be working at or visiting the emergency center,” said Patricia Paige, chairwoman of the New Kent County Board of Supervisors.

VCU Health and New Kent County officials will monitor the COVID-19 situation and discuss a new opening date as the situation evolves.

The 17,000-square-foot VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent will offer around-the-clock board-certified emergency medicine physicians, emergency-trained registered nurses, laboratory services and integrated technology. The construction of the building is nearly complete, and the center can be opened quickly once COVID-19 no longer poses a public health threat to communities.

The $16 million center is located near Exit 205 off Interstate 64 at 2495 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton.

