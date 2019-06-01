Open house to showcase Harrisonburg Environmental Action Plan

The City of Harrisonburg and the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee is seeking public feedback on the Environmental Action Plan.

The open house will be held in the atrium at City Hall, 409 S. Main St., on Wednesday, June 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. The community is invited to come view the plan, talk to city staff and EPSAC members, and provide input on the effort.

The Environmental Action Plan is a road map for city leaders, staff and community members to implement sustainability visions and principles. It includes goals for six important focus areas: Buildings and Energy, Land Use and Green Space, Regional Food Systems, Sustainable Transportation, Waste Reduction and Recycling, and Water Resources.

The open house will kick off a public comment period, which will run June 5-26. Visit www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/EAP-Open-House for more information about the open house, to view the draft plan, or to find public comment forms.

