Open house for Staunton Greenways Plan set for Nov. 18

The City of Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is inviting Staunton citizens to an open house from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18 in the second-floor meeting room at the Staunton Public Library to share input on potential greenways in the City.

There will not be a formal presentation of a plan. Members of BPAC will display maps of areas of the City that could benefit from greenways and receive citizens’ suggestions for potential greenways.

Sara Hollberg, chair of BPAC, is urging all interested citizens to drop by to share their feedback.

“Come and let us know what you’d like in a greenway: places you want to walk or bike to, ideas for routes, specific places to connect—whatever you’d like us to consider,” she said.

As the City experiences growth and development, City leaders want to preserve Staunton’s natural environment and high quality of life for citizens. BPAC is working to develop a plan that enhances citizens’ quality of life by utilizing greenways, or multi-use pathways and trails, to connect major city areas. Citizens could use those greenways for biking, walking and hiking.

“We have wonderful parks in Staunton and so many walkers and cyclists. Citizens and City leaders have been interested in a greenway for a long time. The idea has support, but there’s no slam-dunk location,” Hollberg said. “This year, Staunton BPAC members have been looking at how potential greenways might fit an overall plan for better pedestrian and bicycling networks in the city. We have drafted a vision statement and now invite the public to give their input.”

Staunton City Council has been advocating for greenways in the City, setting aside $300,000—or $100,000 each year for the last three years — to fund their development. Once BPAC completes a plan and City Council adopts it, the City will apply for grants to develop greenways, using the money set aside over the last three years for matching grant funds.

