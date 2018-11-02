Online universities giving financially-strapped students a break in Australia

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Education has gotten more expensive for students, making it hard for a person to have a real shot at their dreams, but online universities are rescuing students left to right.

This is even more true for students who are attempting to go to a college in Australia but happen to be from another country. Thankfully, with every hurdle there is a solution, and it seems like online colleges are making education affordable for students once more.

What Makes Traditional College so Expensive?

Well, it is a combination of several things, so it is hard to pinpoint the root cause. Some people can easily point towards the rising demand for higher education. More employers are looking for educated employees who can perform the tasks that require highly skilled workers.

Others can point to the lack of state funding while some say that it has to do with the lack of a minimum wage that reflects today’s needs. Students travelling into Australia have additional costs to worry about like college-related fees and cost of a living space since they likely do not have a family to help them alleviate their need for a place.

How are Internet Online Universities Changing Things?

The internet is making things a little easier for students in a number of ways; for example, some online colleges are offering a diverse set of degrees. The James Cook University online website, for example, is making things a lot easier for students to get their degree in fields like nursing and business amongst others.

Right off the bat, online colleges are slashing transportation and living space costs since students do not have to move closer to the campus and can choose to stay in remote areas where prices are much cheaper. Another cost that online colleges help reduce deals with food. Many students have to rely on restaurants and fast food eateries simply because they are too far from their home to cook something up in between classes. This is no longer a problem because going to class online gives students a chance to cook at home, which is a lot more affordable.

Most of the material required to learn is usually available online, meaning that more students can purchase or borrow digital versions of the material needed for class. Digital versions of books are much more affordable for struggling students than traditional textbooks. This is not to say that traditional colleges do not offer digital versions of their reading material, but online colleges offer more options.

The costs of textbooks can put some students in Australia in serious debt, which is quite troubling.

It is no secret that students who constantly stress out about their finances end up paying less attention to their studies.

Financial pressure seems to suck out the joy of learning and the college experience, which hurts generations of graduates as time goes on. It is easy to see how valuable it is to focus on digital textbooks, which help alleviate this pressure.

Now, it is important to recognize that online college students have their own hurdles to master. Part of what makes campus education easier for students is that someone is there holding each student accountable for work or study. This is no longer the case for students attending college classes online. The student him or herself is now responsible for studies. Taking care of homework and making sure his or her environment is optimized for learning rest on his or her shoulders.

There is no doubt that taking all this on is daunting, but the benefits outweigh the drawbacks in so many ways. For one, students have to learn how to keep their study room uncluttered because messiness can hurt a student’s ability to be productive . Furthermore, students must also learn how to take short breaks throughout their study to give their mind a rest, preferably every 25 minutes for five minutes.

It might also be important to use classical music to help drown out other noises that might interfere with a student’s studies. In short, students are going to have to work to achieve their dreams even while taking online classes. Taking online classes is definitely not a shortcut but rather a tool that must be valued.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment