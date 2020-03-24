Online public input requested for South River recreation access

Augusta County invites citizens interested in improved access to the South River to join an online Zoom meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.

The presentation that would have been presented at a scheduled public meeting will be presented in a live Zoom meeting that the public can join and will also be available in a recorded format afterward at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/RiverAccess.

The meeting link will be provided on this page prior to the meeting and feedback on the website will be accepted until 11:59 pm on April 9.

Those interested in fishing and boating the South River are invited to visit and join us live at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/RiverAccess, hear about the projects at Crimora Park and Dooms Crossing, and give feedback.

“Though we would much rather see people face-to-face, in light of adhering to safe practices to curb the spread of Coronavirus, using the technology at our finger tips to bring the community together is the next best thing we can do. We hope people will join us and participate,” said Nick Grow, program coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Augusta County received grants for two projects through the DuPont Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement to improve access to the South River. The two grants, both in the amount of $100,000, will go towards the projects at Crimora Park and Dooms Crossing. The project at Crimora Park will focus on improvement of current river access.

This online presentation will give citizens the chance to review staff concepts and provide input.

The Dooms Crossing river access project will be a second phase as the county previously received funding through the DuPont NRDAR settlement to stabilize eroding stream banks, remove portions of an old failed dam, and remove log jams.

The prior grant also included acquisition of approximately six acres of land on the south side of Dooms Crossing Road.

