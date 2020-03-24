Online public input requested for South River recreation access
Augusta County invites citizens interested in improved access to the South River to join an online Zoom meeting Wednesday at 5:15 p.m.
The presentation that would have been presented at a scheduled public meeting will be presented in a live Zoom meeting that the public can join and will also be available in a recorded format afterward at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/RiverAccess.
The meeting link will be provided on this page prior to the meeting and feedback on the website will be accepted until 11:59 pm on April 9.
Those interested in fishing and boating the South River are invited to visit and join us live at www.AugustaCountyVA.gov/RiverAccess, hear about the projects at Crimora Park and Dooms Crossing, and give feedback.
“Though we would much rather see people face-to-face, in light of adhering to safe practices to curb the spread of Coronavirus, using the technology at our finger tips to bring the community together is the next best thing we can do. We hope people will join us and participate,” said Nick Grow, program coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Augusta County received grants for two projects through the DuPont Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement to improve access to the South River. The two grants, both in the amount of $100,000, will go towards the projects at Crimora Park and Dooms Crossing. The project at Crimora Park will focus on improvement of current river access.
This online presentation will give citizens the chance to review staff concepts and provide input.
The Dooms Crossing river access project will be a second phase as the county previously received funding through the DuPont NRDAR settlement to stabilize eroding stream banks, remove portions of an old failed dam, and remove log jams.
The prior grant also included acquisition of approximately six acres of land on the south side of Dooms Crossing Road.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.