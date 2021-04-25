Online play in Virginia is big win: More than $500M in prizes won in first 10 months

The Virginia Lottery’s online play keeps racking up the wins as players have claimed more than $500 million in prizes in the first 10 months of online sales.

With many traditional Lottery draw games like Mega Millions and Powerball, as well as new instant-win games now conveniently available to players using their smartphones, tablets or computers, the Lottery is delivering on its goal of meeting consumers where they are today: online.

And it’s paying off. Literally!

Since online play launched on July 1, 2020, more than 172,000 winners have won prizes. Big wins have come from all over Virginia, including a $60,000 top prize in Palmyra, a $50,000 jackpot in Moorefield, and a Cash4Life jackpot winner in Hopewell.

Anyone who is at least 18 years old and physically located in Virginia can play online by setting up an account at www.valottery.com. Customers must undergo robust identity and age verification before they can participate.

One of the most popular online games to date is Jungle Tumble Jackpots, which includes a progressive jackpot that grows the more it is played. Players have won more than $37 million in that game alone, including four jackpots greater than $50,000. A new progressive jackpot game, Jackpot Payout, launched on April 20.

“We’re excited to see Virginians embrace the convenience of online play,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “By offering consumers a choice to play anytime, anywhere and on any device, we are strengthening the Lottery’s mission of generating additional profits to support K-12 public schools across Virginia.”

Even as many customers choose to engage in online play, sales of traditional lottery products at the retail counter continue to grow, too. Since the fiscal year began July 1, sales of Virginia Lottery tickets at more than 5,000 retail locations have reached more than $1.8 billion, a 16 percent increase from the same period last year.

The profit from every Virginia Lottery ticket sold, whether online or at a retail store, benefits K-12 public education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2020, the Lottery generated more than $595 million for education in the Commonwealth. Fiscal Year 2021, which ends on June 30, is on track to break sales and profit records.

