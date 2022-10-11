Menu
online guide connects outdoor enthusiasts to harrisonburg rockingham county trails
Culture

Online guide connects outdoor enthusiasts to Harrisonburg, Rockingham County trails

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
rocktown trails cyclist
Submitted photo

Outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy some of the many excellent trails in and around The Friendly City now have an easy-to-use tool to help them plan their adventure.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Trail Guide, a collection of 15 of the area’s most popular paths, is now available online.

The guide is a useful tool in connecting cyclists, hikers and trail runners with some of the most beautiful natural resources in the area.

From scenic gravel roads and woodland trails to heart-pumping mountain bike trails and vertical climbs, the guide provides practical planning information, directions, guidance, and safety considerations for each of these trails – with all options located within Harrisonburg or Rockingham County.

“Harrisonburg has long been recognized as a hidden gem for cyclists and a basecamp for hikers with outfitter shops and close proximity to the National Forest and National Park,” said Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell. “The trail guide will help visitors find the trails that they want that best fit their needs.”

Harrisonburg Tourism’s current marketing strategy highlights outdoor recreation opportunities in the area to draw visitors and support local tourism businesses. While the guide is currently only available online, a print guide will be produced in conjunction with Rockingham County Tourism in the next few months, according to a news release.

“With more than 177,000 acres designated as National Park or National Forest, the county is dedicated to promoting outdoor recreation opportunities within our community,” said Rockingham County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator Joshua Gooden.

The trail guide, developed through a Virginia Tourism Corporation $10,000 Drive 2.0 grant, is part of a state-wide strategy to drive visitors to Virginia to experience outdoor recreation opportunities, with outdoor recreation currently representing a $22 billion industry in Virginia. The guide includes directions, parking information and other trail features, with content, maps and photos.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

