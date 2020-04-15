Online gathering for pastors fosters connection amid pandemic

Published Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, 9:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

As the social restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic caused increasing challenges to those in the ministry, Eastern Mennonite Seminary instructor Sarah Bixler began to sense a need for connection among her pastor friends and current students serving as pastors.

The result was an April 1 online gathering that drew 32 pastors, including 22 alumni, representing Mennonite Church USA, the Church of the Brethren, Presbyterian Church USA and United Methodist Church. Participants in the 90-minute session brought not only ecumenical diversity but geographic diversity — pastors were working in ministry contexts in California, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia.

“I’m glad I connected with the forum on Zoom because hearing personal stories was even more helpful than ‘best practices’ from folks who are positioning themselves as experts… even though no one has ever lived through this before,” said Jon Carlson, pastor of Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Pennsylvania.

Carlson was one of two members of MC USA’s executive board to attend. The other was Sue Park Hur, denominational minister for transformative leadership.

Veva Mumaw, the seminary’s admissions director who also works in church relations, hosted the event and Bixler provided facilitation.

In her welcome and introduction to the group, Bixler stressed the need for resisting isolation during this time of personal transition and pastoral stress. “Now more than ever, we need networks of support and spaces for innovation. We need to ‘lead together,’ which is EMU’s new tagline – to recognize that we are not alone, that we need not be isolated in our ministry, that we together can participate in God’s dynamic mission as it unfolds in surprising ways amid our changing world.”:

Forum series in the works

One result of the gathering is a plan to offer a free Online Pastors Forum Series for Navigating COVID-19, beginning April 15, throughout the spring of 2020 for pastoral leaders occurring every other week. These facilitated conversation spaces would cover interdisciplinary topics and feature EMU & EMS professors and current pastors in the format of online webinars, forums and panel discussions.

The first event is Wednesday, April 15, 3:00 – 4:30 pm EDT. The topic is “Pastoral Care in the Time of Covid-19 and Beyond” and will include a facilitated discussion on grief/loss without physical presence, caring for others from a distance, caring for ourselves, etc.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments