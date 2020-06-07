Online gaming and Gamstop: Online gambling in different countries

Do you love gaming online? Are you aware of the legal status of online gambling in your country? There are many online gaming service providers, globally. Unfortunately, the majority of the players are yet to understand the gaming laws in their respective countries. In the UK, Gamstop has been leading responsible gambling campaigns, which has been a success even though some flaws in the Gamstop scheme have been detected. This article aims at looking at different countries and their online gaming laws that you should know.

1. United Kingdom (UK)

In the UK, online gambling is legal and there are clear laws that regulate the gambling sector. Online gaming service providers operating in the United Kingdom or outside can offer their online gaming services to UK residents so long as the Gambling Commission licenses them.

The United Kingdom is among the few regions in the world with clear online gambling laws that attract many gambling service providers, even if there are still some non-Gamstop casinos on the market, like these examples. However, the only challenge facing online gaming service providers is the high tax rate.

2. United States of America

The United States of America has unclear laws regulating the online gambling industry. Many gaming companies have been providing their services in the US for many years without any problem. In 2006, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA) was enacted. However, the law didn’t make online gaming illegal; it only banned financial institutions from processing transactions between Americans and online gambling sites. Besides, various states in the US have introduced new laws legalizing online gambling.

3. Europe

Europe, as a continent, is made up of various countries governed by the European Union, which makes critical decisions affecting all member states. However, on matters gambling, each European country is responsible for making individual laws. Currently, the online gambling laws in Europe vary from one country to another. Therefore, as an online player, make sure you understand the gambling laws in your country. In case it’s illegal, don’t risk, you might find yourself on the wrong side of the law.

4. Canada

The situation in Canada is just the same as in the United States of America; the laws are not clear. For instance, there’s a law that makes it illegal for betting and gaming companies to provide their services to Canadians without a government permit. On the other hand, there’s no law blocking Canadians from using overseas betting and gaming companies. Besides, the provinces in Canada are allowed to make individual laws to regulate online gaming in their regions.

5. Australia

In Australia, online gaming laws are covered under the Interactive Gambling Act (IGA) of 2001. The act makes it illegal for Australian gambling and betting companies to provide certain gaming services to Australian citizens. Only lottery games and sports betting are legal in Australia, other online casino games are illegal. However, there’s no law in place that prohibits Australians from accessing overseas online casino sites. You can still enjoy online casino games while in Australia.

6. South America

Gambling and online gaming are legal in most South American counties though not all gaming features. For instance, in Brazil, only lotteries and horse racing gaming are legal. Online gaming is also legal in many countries in South America, but some states have individual laws to regulate the gaming industry. If you stay or visit any South American country, you should read, understand and adhere to the gaming laws to avoid troubles with the authorities.

Online gaming laws vary from one country to another. With the technological advancements, you can access overseas gaming sites just in case your country has strict rules prohibiting online gaming. There are global casino service providers that allow you to play from anywhere in the world. However, it’s good to obey the laws in your country to avoid trouble with your government. Once you’re caught breaking the law, the gaming company will not be responsible for your acts.

