Online gambling regulation in Canada

Playing at an online casino is legal in Canada but operating a casino without a license from within the country is illegal. Regulations regarding gambling in Canada can be confusing and complicated compared to most other gambling regulators from around the world. This is why we’ve put together a short guide on how it works. Continue reading for more information on the regulation of online gambling in Canada.

Gambling Authorities

Unlike most other countries with legalised gambling, Canada’s gambling services and other things are regulated by local provinces. The authorities within the country include the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, the Liquor and Gaming Commission of Manitoba, the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, the New Brunswick Gaming Control, the Loto Quebec, the Service Newfoundland, the Prince Edward Island Lotteries Commission, and, finally, the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division Service of Nova Scotia.

There’s also the Kahnawake Commission found in Quebec which is entitled to issue licenses and regular casino websites, including those offshore. Most of the above regulators run their own gambling websites which feature a small selection of casino games and promotions. Still, these websites are usually criticised when compared to offshore sites which tend to offer a wider selection of games and more bonus offers. The website Casinostoplay.com has outlined the key differences between Canadian and international operators in much more detail and fully explains the benefits and disadvantages. What’s also important to note is that each of the authorities above impose their own rules and regulations on gambling within their province.

Offshore Gambling

Canadian gamers are allowed to register with offshore casino and sports betting websites but should avoid playing at sites that do not possess a license for safety reasons – it’s important to try and register with a casino that does hold a license to ensure your safety as well as the casino’s fairness and reliability.

One of the benefits of registering at an offshore casino is that you’ll be provided with a better selection of content. For example, most offshore websites will have partnered with leading worldwide game developers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’ GO, and others. They’ll also offer a better variety of game promotions including welcome offers and long-term promotions.

You’ll also find that they’ll be more updated and current, offering mobile-friendly experiences and accepting most payment options. Unfortunately, all of this may come as a sacrifice as the customer support for Canadian users available at these offshore casinos may not be great.

There are dozens of brick-and-mortar casinos available in Canada, several licensed casinos, and hundreds of offshore gambling websites too. All of this provides Canadian gamers with plenty of freedom in selecting where, how, and what they want to play – so it’s no wonder so many Canadians enjoy participating in gambling activities all over the country.

Still, like with most other online gambling websites, it’s important that you regulate your activity and spending to ensure you do not experience any gambling-related harm. Just remember to enjoy yourself as gambling is simply entertainment.

