Online fish fry auction to support Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River

Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River’s signature fall event is going online this year, with a renewed focus on community engagement and celebration.

River supporters and outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to join the fun of spirited bidding on local art, outdoor excursions, and cozy getaways in support of the Friends’ work.

Bidding will close out on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 6:30pm. Laughlin Auctions of Edinburg is managing the auction at www.laughlinauctions.com.

Auction details and instructions can be found at www.fnfsr.org.

As with the in-person event, bidding will be exhilarating. With staggered, soft-closes, on each item, opportunities for competitive bidding in support of the river abound.

Up for bid are many beautiful art pieces, including a glorious painting by the Valley’s renowned Sally Veach, wooden bowls and vase by Tony DeMasi, a copper sculpture by Ellen Fairchild-Flugel, and conservation-focused photography by Steven David Johnson. And there are many more. Excursions include a river trip with Jeff Kelble of Ashby Gap Adventures, a Civil War battlefield tour with Richard Kleese, a tour of classic barns of Shenandoah County with John Adamson, and a trip to the source of the North Fork with Friends Executive Director David Brotman.

Featured getaways include a week-long stay on Chincoteague Island as well as a stay in a cabin on the Lost River. Other experiences include blacksmithing classes, a wine and Spanish tapas dinner for a group of 6 to 8 people, and wine and food pairings for a group of 12 at Muse Vineyards.

Each year the Friends make a special request, a Special Appeal, for contributions toward some of their most prominent programs. This year, the auction will conclude with a series of photos from recent work and gatherings, and each gives an opportunity to make an additional contribution toward our community programming.

“The Fish Fry is our biggest, and most important fundraiser of the year. So sponsorships are deeply appreciated. They help fund all of our programming, from science and education, to advocacy and community action programs,” Brotman said.

Additional sponsorships can be made by donating online, sending a check, or calling the office. Personal and business sponsorships start at $250 and include gift certificates to local businesses.

Become a sponsor here: fnfsr.org/annual-fish-fry-auction-2020.

For more information: Email friends@fnfsr.org or call 540-459-8550

