Online comedy, Steal the Pint Night for celebration and a cause at X2 Comedy

Published Monday, May. 11, 2020, 5:55 am

X2 Comedy is celebrating two years of bringing laughs to the Shenandoah Valley with its first online comedy event.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, the original X2 Comedy & Steal the Pint Night at Restless Moons Brewery planned for March got canceled, so now X2 Comedy is offering an online comedy version of this event on Saturday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m.

People in the Valley and beyond are invited online to share the gift of laughter to support local business; out of gig comics and Pale Fire Helps, a pop up food bank for restaurant workers in need.

Newly named Sit Down Comedy & Virtual Steal the Pint Night pants are now optional. During the show, you’ll get verbal shout out when you virtually tip the comics or donate to Pale Fire Helps, a pop up food bank supporting local restaurant workers in need.

Between now and May 16, you can Steal the Pint when purchase a four-pack or growler from Restless Moons Brewing. Then during the online show you will be invited to join the comedians and special guest for a virtual toast.

The show features four comedians (the ones that lost that original gig in March) – Dawn Womack, Paige Campbell, Winston Hodges and Miss Clareese, all from various cities throughout Virginia.

Plus, now they’ve added a special guest, former NFL player Landon Turner from Harrisonburg.

“We can’t wait! It’s something new that’ll be funny, lots of fun and feel very casual. It’s a ray of sunshine during some tough times to help bring the joy of laughter and spirit of community right to your home,” says Womack, comedian and founder of X2 Comedy.

X2 Comedy provides PG-13 clean comedy in the Shenandoah Valley by bringing out of town comedians and giving local area talent opportunities to perform. This will be their first online comedy show after having hosted over 36 live comedy shows. Their growing audience finds X2’s brand of entertainment refreshing and hilarious.

Event Details

Saturday, May 16. Show Begins 7:30 pm.

Steal the Pint with purchase of 4 pack or growler from Restless Moons Brewing between now and May 16 at 120 W Wolfe St, Harrisonburg, VA

Everyone can watch for free but for only $10 you can get one of the limited exclusive front row seat. You’ll be one of the live audience members to laugh, hang and ask the comics or special guest questions live on the show.

To get one of the exclusive front row seats or information about the online link to see the show visit the Facebook Event ‘Sit Down Comedy & Virtual Steal the Pint Night’hosted by X2 Comedy and Restless Moons Brewery.

