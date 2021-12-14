Online casinos that accept eChecks in Canada

Betting is a popular activity in Canada. One way to ensure smooth betting experiences is by choosing the right payment method. There are numerous online casino payment methods including debit/credit cards and e-wallets. In Canada, the most preferred options include Instadebit, Interac, and PaysafeCard. However, one other option has started gaining popularity in most casinos among Canadian players: eCheck.

EChecks casinos are becoming extremely popular due to their safety and security features when depositing funds in an online casino account. The payment is also widely available for Canadians. Using eChecks is a simple online payment option that only requires the player to have a bank account. All your payments remain private since they are processed between your bank and the casino. Also, players can make eCheck payments through a mobile app while on the move.

Why use eCheck at a casino site?

Electronic check casinos have continued to gain popularity all over the world, especially in Canada. Canadian players prefer using payment methods that help them save time, which is a major benefit of using eChecks.

Some payment options involve complicated processes. However, eChecks are direct and simple. Also, payments made through an eCheck reflect on the casino account instantly. However, you should remember that many casinos don’t allow eCheck withdrawals. Due to the instantaneous eCheck transactions, withdrawals would be a great addition.

How to use eCheck in online casinos

eCheck is a straightforward payment method that has been in use long before other online payment options became available for online bettors. It is an electronic check that is used to pay for both goods and services, such as funding your online betting account.

When you use an eCheck, you are required to input all the important information that you may find on a paper check, including amount, bank account number, date, and the routing number. The merchant then processes your check just as you would receive a physical paper check. The process takes between three to four business days. To use an eCheck, you should have a valid checking account. If not, head to your bank and open an account that supports this type of payment solution.

How to deposit with eCheck

eChecks are considered one of the most convenient and easiest options to deposit funds to an online betting account. The process is easy and takes a few steps. Here are the steps to take to make an eCheck deposit casino.

Register at a reputable online casino

Fill out all the required information

Confirm your registration though the sent link either through SMS or email

Login to your account and proceed to the casino’s cashier section

Choose eCheck and enter the amount you wish to deposit

Enter the required information such as your name, account number, bank name, and routing number

A digital check gets sent to your casino account

Start playing your favorite games

eCheck deposits reflect instantly so that you can start enjoying your betting experience. Even if you have never used eChecks at an online casino, you will find the process extremely simple.

How to withdraw with eCheck

eCheck Canada also allows you to make withdrawals from some online casinos. To withdraw your winnings from an eCheck casino Canada, the process is also as straightforward as when depositing funds. Before withdrawing your money, confirm that the casino offers eChecks as a withdrawal option. Here are the steps.

Head to the casino’s cashier section and choose withdrawals

Choose eCheck as your preferred payment option and enter the amount you wish to withdraw

Enter all the required information, including your checking account number and routing number

Verify your details

Withdraw your winnings

Once you have verified your details, it will take between 3-5 business days for the eCheck to clear and you will have the money in your bank account.

Pros and cons of using eCheck at the casino

There are numerous benefits and a few disadvantages of using eCheck at an online casino. Here are some of them.

Pros

Widely accepted in Canada

Deposits are instant allowing players to make fast deposits and start enjoying playing their favorite games

It is an affordable and convenient payment method

eChecks are extremely safe and secure

deposit directly from your bank account

You can control your bankroll since players can only use what is available on the eCheck to gamble

Cons

Prolonged withdrawal periods

Not many casinos accept eCheck as a withdrawal method

Low deposit limit on the first deposit

eCheck casino bonus offers

Bonuse are one way casinos attract players and keep them happy. Before registering at an online casino, check whether they have generous bonuses. Also, if you want to visit eheck casinos Canada, ensure that eCheck qualify as a deposit bonus payment option since some payment methods are not eligible.

Most online casinos that accept eCheck offer their players with bonuses through this payment option. Some of the bonus offers you can expect from an eCheck casino include deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and VIP programs, among others. Ensure that your eCheck Canada has sufficient funds required to make your deposit so that you can claim the deposit bonus from the casino.

Story by Steve Turnbull

