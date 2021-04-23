Online casino gaming: From newbie to pro in a flash

Published Friday, Apr. 23, 2021, 10:43 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The game is on. You’ve decided to try your luck and experience the rollercoaster of thrill that is online gambling. The suspense, the adrenaline, the jackpots especially – almost irresistible. But, where to begin? Which games to choose, how much to bet, where and why? Well, before things become overwhelming, let’s take a look at this concise but comprehensive guide that is bound to get you on the right track to your first win.

2021 has brought about some major changes in the online casino industry in four main areas.

Safety: the expansion of online communities sharing the same interests has helped the casino industry this year more than ever. Although reputable online establishments do their best to cater to their customers’ every need, there still are a few bad apples out there. Fortunately, they don’t last very long on the market, but you’ll be well-advised to read through the comments of your fellow players and avoid those websites from the start.

Entertainment: The games themselves have done nothing but blossom and expand into amazing, colorful digital experiences. We have better networks, faster computers, and even live-streamed games with real dealers. You can enter competitions, tournaments and even play several tables at once.

Prizes: Jackpots are steadily increasing. Each week, players are winning around $100 000 and $1 000 000 jackpots are won at least monthly, with the largest pot that has been won online amounting to 17.3 million Euros.

Platforms: No more downloading casino games onto your computer. Now, you can choose whether you want to play on your mobile phone, tablet, laptop either via your browser or a dedicated app.

Online safety first

Being wary is understandable, especially when you’re playing online. We have to admit, it’s much different than visiting a brick-and-mortar casino establishment when you can talk to people in person. Being online may cause that feeling of unease, especially when both the support and payments are digital. Although many online casinos put their reputation first and won’t allow any kind of misuse, there are a few bad apples out there to avoid.

Read the reviews. Online communities of gambling aficionados are brimming with useful information, and you’ll surely be able to discern the right choice. Another thing you can do is pay attention to which software a particular site uses. Reputable companies like BossMedia, Playtech, Microgaming or Cryptologic are a pretty safe bet. Most online casinos use a 128’bit encryption, which means that there is 1 to 340,282,366,920,939,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 chances your information will end up in the wrong hands. Safe enough, don’t you think? As you don’t have to worry as much about your credit card and personal information being safe, do check the legal regulation currently in effect in your country. This may vary, and it would be advisable to check with your local authorities.

Practice for free

Believe it or not, there are a number of different casino games that are free and at your disposal for practice. In fact, many online casinos will provide rewards in their free options to entice you to further invest in their paid games, and you may actually earn enough for your first stake. However, if the games you choose to play involve other players, don’t expect them to be as serious as they would be if the stakes were high.

Besides playing it safe in terms of money, the biggest benefit of free online play is learning the rules stress-free. You’ll quickly pick up on gambling terms, you’ll get a great insight into how the games flow and you’ll get acquainted with the proper gambling etiquette. Once you have some knowledge under your belt, you’ll have the opportunity to implement it and experiment with different strategies.

Choose the right online casino

Tough choice considering the myriad of options out there. However, there are a few guidelines you could follow in order to determine a good place to start:

Decide whether you’ll opt for download or instant play casinos. Perhaps options available on different PC and mobile operating systems are a good starting point.

As we already mentioned, read the reviews for reliability.

Keep an eye out for games from renowned gaming providers like Playtech, Evolution or NextGen.

Look for a wide variety of games on offer.

Choose online casinos with the banking options you can access. Seek the ones with minimal deposit and maximal withdrawal limits.

Final thoughts

Chasing after Lady Luck is thrilling, to say the least. The hope of that huge jackpot triggers an adrenaline rush like no other. However, moderation is key. Gamble responsible, making reasonable bets, investing within your budget and sometimes even quitting while you’re ahead. Being careless is a slippery slope away from success. If you wish to truly enjoy the excitement games of chance bring, take it one step at a time. Reasonable play makes you a true pro.

Story by Ivana Babic

Related

Comments