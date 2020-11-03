Online auction, Gala benefits Wildlife Center of Virginia

Published Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 9:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Wildlife Center of Virginia online auction and week-long online Gala celebrates Virginia wildlife and the work of the center – Virginia’s premier wildlife hospital and education center – and helps ensure that the center can continue its lifesaving work.

The online auction is open through 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 and most items will be shipped – free of charge – to winning bidders.

Visit www.wcv.givesmart.com to get underway.

All of the items in the auction have been donated; the proceeds benefit the center’s lifesaving work. This year the center will help about 3,400 wild animals in need – a wide array of sick, injured, and orphaned wild animals and the highest caseload in the center’s 38-year history.

Among the items in this year’s auction:

A private dumpling-making class with Laura Fonner, longtime chef at Duner’s in Ivy and one of the top culinary artists in and around Charlottesville. She burst onto the national food scene on the Food Network– winning Guy’s Grocery Games in 2019 and then capturing the Summer Grillin’ Games trophy this summer.

A private tasting of some of the country’s best and rarest bourbons with Wildlife Center president – and bourbon connoisseur – Ed Clark.

Paintings created by Hudson, a Gyrfalcon who is a permanent resident at the Center.

“What Falcons Think”, a cartoon that appeared in The New Yorker in April 2019, signed by acclaimed cartoonist and best-selling author Harry Bliss.

Gift certificates and passes to Baja Bean, Teeny Tiny Spice Co, Panera, Sprint Pavilion, Monticello, and Luray Caverns.

Estate jewelry and fine woodworking.

Paintings, photographs, stained glass works, and hand-painted furniture that celebrate Virginia wildlife.

Related

Comments