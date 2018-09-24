One westbound lane closed on Route 33 during daytime slope work this week

One westbound lane of Route 33 on Swift Run Gap will be closed during daytime hours this week while permanent stabilization is installed in the area where a mudslide closed Route 33 on May 31.

The right lane will be closed about one-half mile east of the summit during the work. Motorists should be alert for signs directing them through the work zone and obey speed limits and traffic controls.

On Tuesday the closure will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. On Wednesday through Friday the right lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work and the lane closure will be postponed if there is heavy rain or fog.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or the 511 mobile app for updated information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

