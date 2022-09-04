One stop shop: All of AFP’s coverage of UVA’s 34-17 win over Richmond
Virginia gets 34-17 win over Richmond to kick off Tony Elliott era
The Tony Elliott era got off to a better start than that of his predecessor, with Virginia defeating Richmond, which blew out Mendenhall’s ‘Hoos in his 2016 debut, by a 34-17 final on Saturday.
- Report Card: Virginia’s grades from the 34-17 win over Richmond
The new-look Virginia offensive line graded out well for its work in the Cavaliers’ 34-17 win over Richmond on Saturday, with one notable exception.
- Live Blog: Virginia hosts Richmond in 2022 season opener
The Tony Elliott era kicks off Saturday. Virginia hosts Richmond at Scott Stadium at 12:30 p.m. AFP editor Chris Graham will lead a live blog with coverage and analysis from the press box. Join in with your observations and questions.
- Tony Elliott believes in Virginia: It’s time for Virginia to believe in Tony Elliott
Tony Elliott had to look out at the sea of empty seats in Scott Stadium and wonder to himself, Did I really leave Clemson for this? Though actually, he didn’t think that. He didn’t admit to it, anyway.
- Five years of hard work went into Perris Jones’s 100+-yard first career start
Perris Jones got on the field for 426 snaps in his first four seasons at Virginia, all but 20 on special teams. That’s what you do when you walk on at a Power 5, basically, do whatever you can do, block on kick returns, make special-teams tackles, whatever they ask you to do.
- Brennan Armstrong was solid in Virginia’s season-opening win, but admits ‘there’s a ton of things to fix’
Brennan Armstrong did what you expected Brennan Armstrong to do. The fifth-year senior threw for 232 yards and two TDs, ran for 109 and a third score, and the Virginia offense scored 34 points and gained 505 yards.
- Virginia defense: Progress was obvious, definitely, but still a lot to work on
The big numbers – 17 points, 330 yards of offense – look OK. But inside the numbers, there’s a lot for the Virginia defense to work on.
- Richmond Spiders had some swagger to show to Virginia in season-opening loss
Upon further review, Virginia’s season-opening win over Richmond may have not as been as lackluster as it appeared.